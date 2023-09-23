Shotzi, who began her career in 2014, shared while appearing on The RIP Tour that the Wyatt Family got her to join the wrestling business.

The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, & Erick Rowan) debuted in 2012 where they brought a unique look to NXT. They joined the main roster in 2013.

“I watched a little bit with my brother growing up, but I was never a huge fan. I just never thought that someone as small as me could be a wrestler. I always thought you had to have the biggest muscles ever to be a wrestler. I was doing musical theater, I moved back home from going to musical theater college and dropped that dream. I started watching WWE again, and it was the Wyatt family that I was watching that got me into wrestling again. I thought they were so cool. Me and my sister wanted to be the female version of them. The rest is history. We talked about that, and I immediately went online, ‘How do you get into wrestling?’ I looked up schools near me and started training a few months later. I thank the Wyatt family for that,” she said. “I was a theater kid. I was watching wrestling and was like, ‘this is aggressive theater.’ This is what I need to do.”

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)