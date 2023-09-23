Tonight, AEW invades Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan for its Saturday program, Collision. This show follows a wild week of AEW action after the promotion held its Grand Slam events in New York. Check out the final lineup for Collision below.

Texas Death Match:

Ricky Starks vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

FTR (c) vs. The WorkHorsemen

TNT Championship Match:

Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage

Jay White vs. Andrade El Idolo

Rob Van Dam & HOOK vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard

Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart