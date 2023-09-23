WWE held its September 22nd episode of SmackDown on FOX from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Fightful Select has released the match and segment producers for the event, which you can check out below.

-Jamie Noble produced the John Cena, AJ Styles, and Bloodline promo, as well as the contract signing segment that took place later on.

-Jason Jordan produced the LWO vs. Street Profits tag team matchup. He also produced the Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark dark match.

-Kenny Dykstra and Molly Holly produced the Asuka vs. IYO SKY matchup.

-Adam Peare and Robert Roode prodcued the Brawling Brutes vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory tag team matchup. Roode also produced the Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante Thee Adonis dark match.