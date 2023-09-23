WWE star Grayson Waller was a recent guest on Cheap Heat to give his thoughts on The Rock’s electrifying return on SmackDown and what he thinks about The People’s Champ potentially appearing on one of his future ‘Waller Effect’ programs. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On The Rock’s return and how good Austin Theory did on the mic against him:

I don’t know if The Rock is ready for the Waller Effect. He’s been away for a while. I’m already helping out John Cena. I’ve got a lot that I’m carrying. My back is sore from carrying these legends. Rock is a big boy, that’s a lot to carry. I was backstage. I went to get my chapstick from the car, I go to my car, come back, and all of a sudden people are like, ‘Did you know the Rock was here?’ ‘What are you talking about? The Rock wasn’t here.’ Turns out, he was. I ran through the venue. I checked every door, every room. That brother, as soon as he found out that I was coming back, he got on his tour bus, him and Pat McAfee went back to hang with Deion Sanders. Rock didn’t want to bar with Grayson. Let’s be real. I think Theory put it on him. That was the best Theory has performed on the microphone. At the moment, it’s the cool thing to say bad things about Austin Theory. He’s good looking, he’s young, talented, has had so many more opportunities. If your mom or sister saw him in person, they’re going home with him. I’d be jealous too. He put it on The Rock. Watching it back later, I was very impressed with what Theory did. The Rock is the GOAT on the mic, on the mic, careful John, for a reason. Even now, he’s been away for so long, the control he has over that audience is different. I can appreciate that. He’s on a different level.

On The Rock potentially coming on The Waller Effect:

More than anything. I always look at the Waller Effect, obviously, it’s an entertainment product, I like having the show and saying mean things to people, but I see it as a test to myself. I like to test myself against the best. That’s how I get better. Having someone like Cody Rhodes, who is very good on the microphone, John Cena, this is me testing myself and I want to see where I’m at. I think The Rock is the best, so that would be a great test for Grayson Waller. I feel 100% I can compete and maybe even roll over him, which not many people can say they can do.

In a separate interview, Waller spoke about his move from NXT to the main roster and how the two brands are different from one another. You can read about that by clicking here.

