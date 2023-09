Jerry “The King” Lawler is back in action baby.

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared at today’s Memphis Comic Expo, his first convention since he suffered a stroke several months ago. Memphis Comic Expo shared a photo of The King showing him with a very slick grey beard.

Lawler made a surprise cameo on the August 28th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. The moment took place during a commercial break and was lqter shared on WWE’s social channels.