WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler made a surprise appearance during a commercial break at Monday’s RAW from his hometown of Memphis, TN.

RAW opened with Damian Priest defeating Undisputed WWE Tag Team Sami Zayn in singles action. During the post-match commercial, Zayn and partner Kevin Owens came back to the stage and Zayn said he was in a pretty bad mood due to The Judgment Day, but he saw someone backstage and that immediately changed his mood. Zayn and Owens then introduced Lawler to a big pop, as seen below in the video released by WWE.

Fans chanted “Jerry!” while giving The King a standing ovation. Lawler shook hands with Owens and Zayn, then waved to the crowd before going back to the backstage area.

The 73 year old Lawler continues to recover from the stroke suffered in February of this year. This was Lawler’s second stroke as he suffered his first in 2018. Lawler has made a few WWE TV appearances since the February stroke, but they were pre-recorded, such as Lawler’s message to celebrate Andy Kaufman’s WWE Hall of Fame induction in April.

Below is footage of last night’s appearance:

