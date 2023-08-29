Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics including Becky Lynch.

The WWE Hall of Famer thinks the top WWE star would benefit from a break from WWE.

“Sometimes when you run into a situation like that the best thing to do is go away for a little while. I’m not talking about a long time … She had to leave when she was pregnant, she doesn’t have to leave now, but it might be in her best interest to leave.”

She meets Trish Stratus in a steel cage match at Saturday’s Payback PLE.

Ray continued, “It’s all tip of the iceberg stuff, there’s no substance to it, I don’t know how you can have a megastar, the likes of Becky Lynch, and just not have anything real for her. You would have thought that this storyline with Trish would’ve been some of the most real stuff. You know who Becky needs? She needs the same woman that she’s needed from day one. Charlotte [Flair].”

