Jake Hager reveals his original plan after leaving WWE.

The former world champion spoke on this topic during a recent virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest. Hager, who now wrestles in AEW, says that he wanted to succeed in MMA, then return to his old company to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

When I left WWE, my plan was to go to MMA, get really good, be undefeated and then go back to WWE and wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. A little slight turn. A lot of that happened. We were close. I’d kick Roman’s butt. He knows it, I know it. If you want to tell him that, tell him that.

Hager recently announced that he was retiring from MMA for good. He held a record of 3-0 in Bellator, with a fourth fight being ruled a no-contest.

