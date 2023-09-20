Jake Hager has retired from MMA. He had a 3-0-1 record under Bellator, with his last fight being at Bellator 250 in October 2020, where he won against Brandon Calton by split decision.

Hager has been associated with Chris Jericho since joining AEW.

During a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, Hager confirmed his retirement from the sport.

“Officially, I’m retired from MMA. I trained hard last year but Bellator was jerking me off and I retired and I am now just focusing on wrestling now. The plan is to continue wrestling. It’s who I am. I’ve been around wrestling since five years old so, I hope I can do it as long as (Chris) Jericho’s doing it so, I just gotta keep on working, keep on getting better.”

