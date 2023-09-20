Valerie Loureda, also known as Lola Vice, is a former Bellator MMA fighter with a professional record of 4-1. She signed with WWE last year. Currently, she is part of a team with Elektra Lopez and has wrestled in 32 matches in NXT.

In her latest match, she faced former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and lost on Tuesday night.

Prior to the match, Vice spoke with TMZ Sports about her journey.

“I am going to be the best superstar in the history of the WWE and I’ve been trusting the process and it’s very cliché to say but, you kind of have to do that here, and they really did a good job at making sure I’m prepared and this past year-and-a-half, I’ve been a little bit more low-key, not posting as much, kind of just training in silence. Starting from scratch, paying my dues.”

