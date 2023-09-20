AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special is happening tonight at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

You can catch it live on TBS. Rampage will also be taped tonight and will air as a two-hour broadcast this Friday night.

BetOnline has released the betting odds for both shows. The favorites to win are listed as -, while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the betting odds for Dynamite:

AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya (-500) vs Toni Storm (+300)

AEW World Champion MJF (-2000) vs Samoa Joe (+700)

The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (-1000) vs Dark Order (+500)

Sammy Guevara (-200) vs Chris Jericho (+150)

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston (-2000) vs ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli (+700) – Title vs. Title Bout

AEW International Champion Jon Moxley (-2000) vs Rey Fenix (+700)

Darby Allin & String (-250) vs Christian Cage & Luchasaurus (+175)