WWE issued the following press release announcing that former two-time WWE world champion Drew McIntyre will be appearing on MizTv on the September 25th edition of Raw. Full details, including an updated look at the lineup, can be found below.

The Scottish Warrior is in a pickle. Last week he stood on unsure footing after defeating Jey Uso in the main event. Following the match, The Judgment Day picked the bones of “Main Event” Jey, forcing McIntyre to decide whether or not he would help his rival.

He initially turned his back on his adversary before wavering once more. In the end, the decision was made for him as “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes came to the aid of Jey.

What attitude will McIntyre when joins The A-Lister on “MizTV”? You don’t want to miss what is sure to be a must-see episode of “MizTV”, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!