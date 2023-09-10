WWE star Grayson Waller recently joined the After The Bell podcast to discuss what he thinks are the main differences between the main roster and NXT, as well as his thoughts on New York City, which he calls the worst city he’s ever been to. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the differences between NXT and the main roster:

The travel definitely is. I’ve been doing it a few months, I can’t complain too much when someone like Rey Mysterio has been traveling all over the world for years. But with NXT, you finish a show and you’re in your own bed five minutes later. That was a dream. Now, I’m in Canada, trying to get through customs there. I go to Alabama, then Pittsburgh. I’m in all these different places and it’s a long time away from home, but I’m kind of loving it to be honest. This is my first time experiencing a lot of these places. Some of them are terrible, some of them are okay, but the travel is rough at times.

Calls New York the worst place he’s ever been in his life:

New York is hands down the worst place I’ve ever been in my life. I can’t believe that’s a famous place. It’s gross, you walk around, it smells. It’s a rough place to be, I just didn’t enjoy any of it. But then recently I went to Philly, which has a bad reputation, it was great. I loved it. I think it was because I was there in summer, they get like three days of sun a year so they take advantage of it. The next time I go, it’s probably gonna be horrible.

