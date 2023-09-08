Grayson Waller is enjoying his spot on the WWE main roster but doesn’t want to get overshadowed by Cody Rhodes.

The Aussie star spoke about the American Nightmare possibly jumping over to SmackDown during a recent appearance on the After The Bell podcast. Waller jokes that Cody will try and take away all the work he’s done on the blue-brand.

Yeah, it kinda worries me who they’re gonna bring over. I’m worried it’s going to be Cody. You wanna talk about someone who gonna try and overshadow me, he tried to do it on my show Saturday. I’m polite enough to let him on my show, he’s making these jokes about hip toss class and skull and yes, I enjoyed skill with Terry Taylor, okay Cody? You don’t have to mention it in front of everyone.

Later, Waller says that if someone were to jump over from Raw he wants it to be an Australian like Indi Hartwell or Bronson Reed.

I’m hoping it someone, for me personally, I would love it to be Indi Hartwell, bring an Australian over. Maybe Bronson Reed, make SmackDown the Australian show with all of the big name Australians. We don’t need Cody, we don’t need these guys trying to over shadow us, we need people who are going to take that torch.

Waller and Cody had a segment at this past Saturday’s WWE Payback premium live event. If you missed the show, you can check out the full results here.

