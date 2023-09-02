– The 2023 WWE Payback Kickoff pre-show opens live on Peacock from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Jackie Redmond welcomes us as we see fans finding their seats in the background. Redmond is joined on the panel by Kayla Braxton, Wade Barrett, Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The panel goes over tonight’s card now. We get a discussion on tonight’s Steel City Street Fight. Booker and Rosenberg predict Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will retain, but Barrett goes with The Judgment Day.

Back from a break and we see what happened on SmackDown with LA Knight and The Miz. The whole all panel goes with LA to win tonight. Back from a break and we get a promo for The Grayson Waller Effect. Waller joins the panel now. He teases a big scoop for tonight’s segment with Cody Rhodes and says news will be breaking. Waller also says his boy Austin Theory will win the WWE United States Title back. Waller rips Pittsburgh and predicts The Miz will beat LA Knight. He rips LA some and does a Nah vs. Yeah chant-off with fans in the background, then calls them stupid. Barrett tries to warn Waller how dangerous Cody Rhodes is, but Waller dismisses this and says they are going viral tonight and that’s all that matters.

Back from a break and we get a video and discussion for tonight’s Steel Cage match. Barrett and Booker go with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to win, while Rosenberg goes with Becky Lynch. Braxton sends us to a Connor’s Cure video for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Back from a break and we get a video for tonight’s match for the WWE Women’s World Title. Barrett and Rosenberg go with Rhea Ripley to retain, but Booker disagrees. They discuss tonight’s WWE United States Title match now. Rosenberg is the only one who thinks Austin Theory won’t win. Back from a break and we get a video and discussion on the main event now. Booker and Wade go with Shinsuke Nakamura capturing gold, but Rosenberg disagrees. We see the Steel Cage lowering around the ring as fans cheer and Kayla wraps the Payback Kickoff.

– The 2023 WWE Payback Premium Live Event opens up with a video package for tonight’s matches. We’re now live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us to a sold out arena. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We get a video package for tonight’s opener as the Steel Cage is put in place.

Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Trish StratusWinner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Lynch stands tall as the music hits. Stark and Trish are still laid out. Lynch walks out of the cage and stops to sign an autograph or two for young fans at ringside. We go to replays as Lynch hits the stage. Lynch raises her hand in victory now, then heads to the back. We go back to the ring and fans boo as the heels recover. There’s some tension between Stratus and Stark. Trish slaps her, then orders her out of the cage. Stark shuts the cage door instead and they have words. Stark drops Trish with the Z360 for a pop. Stark tosses her “Thank You Trish” t-shirt onto Stratus, then exits the ring as her music starts up.

– Back from a break and out comes tonight’s Payback host to a big pop – veteran WWE Superstar John Cena. Cena rushes to the ring as fans cheer him on.

Cena welcomes us to Payback and talks about how he’s done a lot of firsts but never been a host. Cena said he would never have missed this. He found out his job as host is to make this show as special as he can, and what better way than to be the special guest referee for a match he’s had his eye on – The Miz vs. LA Knight. The music interrupts and out comes Miz.

Miz expected LA to pander to fans but not Cena. Miz says they call Cena the Greatest of All Time but as a host, he sucks. Cena asks if Miz has any advice. Miz says yeah… don’t put yourself in my match. Miz goes on and Cena says Miz still has it. Cena doesn’t like Miz but he does respect him. Cena pleads with Miz to give him some advice. Miz brags about hosting gigs he’s had and brings up WrestleMania, how he hosted and wrestled. So… be more involved? Yes. Miz knocks Cena’s attire and says he looks like a Teletubby while Miz wore a $40,000 suit when he hosted. So… play the part? They go on and Cena turns Miz’s words around on him for this special referee gig. Miz says Cena doesn’t have a referee shirt, but now he does. They end up having a Yeah vs. No chant-off before the music hits and out comes LA to a big pop.

LA Knight vs. The Miz

LA Knight hits the ring and poses as fans go wild for him and The Miz look on. Special guest referee John Cena has his stripes on. Miz stalls some and a “tiny balls!” chant breaks out.

The bell rings and LA charges but Miz goes to the floor as the mind games continue. LA holds the rope open for Miz to come back in but he’s ranting at ringside. Miz walks out on the match but this was just to sucker LA to the ramp. They go at it and fight back into the ring.

LA unloads but Miz fights back. LA drop Miz with a forearm, then powerslams him. LA takes Miz to the top but Miz fights back and slams him face-first to the mat. Miz flies and knocks LA back down. Miz stomps away and poses to boos. Miz goes on but LA nails a big powerslam. LA blocks a Skull Crushing Finale but Miz blocks the BFT.

Miz is sent to the floor and then dropkicked back. LA sends Miz into the steel ring steps, then slams Miz’s face into the announce table as fans chant “Yeah!” each time. LA wastes a bit of time with the crowd, then Miz sends him face-first into the announce table. Miz mocks LA and works him over at ringside. Miz breaks Cena’s count and goes back out but LA launches him over the table into the barrier. LA launches himself over the barrier with a flying clothesline.

LA brings it back in but Miz unloads with kicks in the corner. Miz with a boot to the throat but Cena backs him off when he goes past the 5 count. Miz and Cena argues, which allows Miz to clothesline LA. LA ends up stomping away on Miz in the corner but Cena also has to back him off. LA gets in Cena’s face now and they have words, allowing Miz to drop LA from behind.

More back and forth now. Miz drops LA with big knees to the face out of the corner but LA stays in it. They fight at the apron now and Miz slams LA face-first into the edge. Miz mocks LA some more, then brings him back in for It Kicks. LA manages to spike Miz into the mat from out of nowhere. They’re both down but LA mounts big offense as he gets back up. LA with a big bulldog and a sliding kick for a close 2 count.

Miz ends up going for a Skull Crushing Finale but he can’t hit it. Miz unloads on LA and nails a DDT. Miz holds that DDT and goes right into another but LA still kicks out. Miz poses to boos and stalks LA but LA rolls him up for 2. Miz goes on and misses the corner clothesline. LA with a spinning neckbreaker out of the corner for a close 2 count.

LA is frustrated now. Miz rocks him with a jawbreaker. They tangle and Miz rolls LA but Cena catches him with his foot on the ropes. Cena kicks the leg off. Miz jumps up in Cena’s face and they have words. LA comes from behind with a BFT but Miz blocks it. LA blocks a Skull Crushing Finale and puts on the brakes before he’s sent into Cena. Miz comes right back with a Skull Crushing Finale for a close 2 count.

Miz keeps control and mocks Cena as he goes to use the Five Knuckle Shuffle on LA. LA jumps up and cuts Miz off with a big powerslam for a pop. LA goes on and hits his signature elbow drop as fans spell his name. LA then hits the BFT for the pin to win.

Winner: LA Knight

– After the match, LA stands tall to a big pop as the music hits and we go to replays. LA and Cena are on the stage now. Cena takes off his referee shirt and LA has a few words for him. They face off now. Cena offers his hand for a shake but LA just looks at him. Cena says they don’t have to be friends, this is a sign of respect. LA says you almost made me lose this match, was that respect? LA finally shakes Cena’s hand. Cena aggressively raises LA’s arm in victory as fans cheer. Cena heads to the back as LA poses to more cheers.

– We see some of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers in the crowd.

WWE United States Title Match: Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio (c)

Back from the break and out comes Austin Theory. The LWO is out next – 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & United States Champion Rey Mysterio with Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal logos are on the big screen and ringside barriers.

The bell rings and they go at it. Theory unloads but Rey mounts him in the corner with punches as fans count along. Theory looks to turn it around out of the corner. They tangle some and Theory levels Rey with a lariat. Fans boo as Theory takes his time with Rey now. Theory with a suplex for 2. Theory goes on and hits a second suplex, then smiles and poses to boos.

Rey blocks a third suplex but Theory drops him and rag-dolls him around to the mat for another 2 count. Theory grounds Rey now. Rey looks to fight back but Theory chokes him on the middle ropes. Fans boo as Theory shows off some more. Theory launches Rey into the turnbuckles chest-first.

Theory crawls to Rey while trash talking but Rey hangs in there. Theory climbs up on Rey’s back up top, and wails away. Theory has words with the referee. Theory goes back up and tries to remove Rey’s mask but Rey sends him to the mat, then hits a big moonsault. They go at it and Rey sends Theory to the floor, then hits the baseball slide into a tornado DDT on the floor.

Fans pop for Rey. Rey rolls Theory back in, then hits a seated senton off the top. Theory kicks out at 2. Fans rally for Rey now. Rey with more signature offense. Rey goes for 619 but Theory blocks it.

Theory catches Rey on his shoulders off a springboard, then hits a big spinning Torture Rack into a sitout powerbomb. Rey still kicks out. Theory is ready to finish this now. Rey slides out of ATL Down and keeps fighting. Theory ends up rolling in with the big dropkick. Rey comes right back with a dropkick to the knees and both are down now.

More back and forth as they get back up now. Rey unloads and hits 619 for a pop. Rey launches himself in from the apron with the splash but Theory gets his knees up. Theory keeps control and goes for ATL Down but Rey slides out and ends up countering to roll Theory up for the pin to retain.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Rey celebrates with The LWO as the music hits and we go to replays. The LWO stands tall on the stage now with Rey on Escobar’s shoulders. An angry Theory stares them down from the ring.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Becky Lynch now to discuss tonight’s Steel Cage match. NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton interrupts, then congratulates Lynch on the win. Stratton says they got off on the wrong foot and she’s sorry for incorrectly saying Lynch was a former NXT champion. Lynch says she’s glad Stratton crawled out of her Mattel box, but maybe she should focus on Tuesday’s title match and then maybe Lynch will see her around. Stratton looks at Lynch, says “Tootles!” and walks off.

Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles: Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Steel City Street Fight. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are out. The Judgment Day is out next – Finn Balor and Damian Priest with no one else.

The bell rings and they go at it. The fight goes right to the floor. Priest and Owens fight up the ramp while Sami and Balor are at ringside. Fans want tables already. Sami rolls Finn back in and starts throwing a bunch of steel chairs in.

Finn smacks Sami in the face with a kendo stick. Finn pulls a Pittsburgh Steelers Terrible Towel from under the ring for a big pop but then he stomps it and fans boo. Owens runs over and drops Finn with a big clothesline. Priest drops Owens and now Owens is double teamed. Sami runs and leaps out of the ring to take both opponents down on the floor. Sami and Owens are fired up now. They both grab trash cans and unload on both opponents with them.

The champs bring Balor back in the ring and put a trash can over his head. Owens removes his main shirt and fans pop when they see he’s wearing a t-shirt for WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk. They take turns bashing Balor and the trash can with kendo stick shots in a tribute to Funk. Owens and Zayn keep control as fans cheer them on. Priest helps turn it back around at ringside now. They use trash cans and chairs, then bring Owens into the ring and double team him with both weapons.

Sami is double teamed now. Balor poses to boos, then stomps away on Sami and kicks him to the floor. Owens finally snaps and unloads on Priest to keep him down but Balor knocks him to the floor from behind. Sami attacks Finn from behind and knocks him to the floor. Finn and Priest try to regroup in the crowd now but the fight just keeps going into the stands.

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio shows up to boos now. Dominik helps Balor and Priest beat the champs now. They stop to prematurely celebrate, then discuss how it’s time to win this. They turn back around and the champs are dressed in hockey attire of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, complete with hockey sticks. Fans go wild as Owens and Sami unload on the challengers, then they take Dominik out.

Sami brings Balor in and stacks a pile of chairs but Sami fights him off. Priest grabs Sami but Owens makes the save and sends Priest to the steel steps. Sami with a big Blue Thunderbomb to Balor on the chairs but he kicks out. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Priest rocks Owens and tosses the hockey stick. Priest launches Sami onto several chairs but Owens breaks the pin up. Owens is double teamed now but he won’t stop fighting. Priest launches Owens over the announce table into the barrier, then smashes him with a trash can.

Finn and Priest beat Owens into the crowd again. Owens ends up hitting a huge senton off a platform onto Finn and Priest. Dominik gets involved again to loud boos. They fight it out until Owens places Dominik on a table. Owens then goes up high above and leaps off the upper seats, crashing down below to put Dominik through the table. Fans go wild and chant “holy shit!” now at the massive move.

Sami drops Finn with a big kick in the ring now. Sami goes for a Helluva Kick to Finn but Priest runs and smashes Sami in the face with a trash can for a close 2 count. Finn and Priest are on the same page now and ready to win. Sami blocks the double team and knocks Finn through a table at ringside. Sami struggles with Priest but Owens makes the save with a Stunner. Sami ends up covering Priest for the pin but JD McDonagh appears from out of nowhere and pulls Priest to safety to break the pin up. The crowd goes wild.

Owens runs over and unloads on JD, then spikes him into the announce table. WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley charges from out of nowhere and puts Owens through a barrier with a big Spear. Fans chant “holy shit!” as Rhea laughs. Sami and Finn are getting up in the ring now. Finn with a Slingblade, then the corner dropkick.

Finn goes up top but Sami dodges Coup de Grace, then hits a big Exploder into the corner. Sami with a Helluva Kick but Dominik rushes in to break up the pin with a Money In the Bank briefcase shot. Finn then takes advantage and falls onto Sami for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions: Finn Balor and Damian Priest

– After the match, The Judgment Day stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. The Judgment Day is on the stage now, celebrating with all the gold and yelling about how they run WWE.

– We go back to the ring and Grayson Waller is introduced. He welcomes us to what may be the greatest edition of The Grayson Waller Effect of all-time. Waller rips on the locals some and says he could do this all night but let’s get down to it. Waller introduces his guest and out comes Cody Rhodes to a pop.

The music hits and pyro goes off as Cody poses for the fans, then heads to the ring. Cody sits down and goes to ask Pittsburgh what they want to talk about, but Waller cuts him off and says we’re not doing that, people only want to hear what he has to say. Waller asks Cody about his big announcement he heard going around the locker room. Waller says Cody has had a year of highs but also so many lows. Waller says he appreciates Cody begging to be on his show tonight, and asking for The Grayson Waller Rub. Cody insults Waller and goes on about how predictable these talk show segments are. Cody asks if it will end in a Cross Rhodes. Waller says he’s too professional for his show to end like that. Cody goes on and says he will give Waller this big scoop. Cody says he saw something on a recent SmackDown that he felt like he had to right, so he used whatever stroke he had and made this happen… Cody welcomes the newest member of the RAW roster – Jey Uso.

The music hits and out comes Uso to a big pop. Cody and Uso stop at ringside and stare at each other. They nod at each other and keep walking their own ways. Jey hits the ring and poses in the corners. The music stops and Waller says he’s unprepared with no questions ready. Waller asks Jey how he feels about being on RAW. Waller says as successful as Jey was in a tag team, he’s accomplished nothing else. Waller goes on throwing subtle shots as Jey and says he really needs the Waller Rub. Jey suddenly lays Waller out with a big superkick as Cody watches from the stage. The music starts back up as Jey plays to the crowd for a big pop. We go to replays.

