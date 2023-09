WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from the September 1st edition of SmackDown on FOX. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Flyin Solo”

9. “Announcers Jinx”

8. “Proper Tune Up”

7. “Suit Profits”

6. “Super Staredown”

5. “On A Roll”

4. “Shotzi’s Moment

3. “Whose Game Is It?”

2. “Cena’s Back!”

1. “Samoan Loyalty”