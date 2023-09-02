Ricky Starks is unhappy that he missed AEW All In.

The Absolute One spoke on this topic during an interview with the wrestling media at Starrcast VI. Starks, who was suspended (storyline) from action and was unable to participate in the historic show from Wembley, expresses how angering it was to watch from the sidelines.

What’s on the horizon, honestly, I’m still pretty pissed off. I’m a very scorned individual because nothing has seemingly gone my way. I was suspended, and that kept me out of All In, which sucked because I had to watch from home, and I want everyone watching this to understand, that shit fucking sucked, and I don’t want to do it again. To come back into the ring, now, after the suspension is up, I don’t know. I’m going to still do what I did before I left, but there is a lot more visceral anger that I’m still holding onto, and rightfully so.

Wrestling Headlines will have more from Starks’ Starrcast VI appearance as we were in attendance. Stay tuned.