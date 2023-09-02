AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs recently joined the Under The Ring podcast to hype up tomorrow’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, where he will be taking on the Redeemer Miro in singles-action.

During the interview, Hobbs spoke about his desire to become the promotion’s first African American World Champion and hopefully take the company to new heights.

My goal is to be the first African American World Champion here. My goal is to have a lot of goals. Another goal is to take this company to a new level to put this company on my back, and I got a big enough back, you know, I could put the whole company on here. So that’s definitely my goal.

