Powerhouse Hobbs was interviewed on the Under The Ring podcast to promote AEW All Out 2023 on Sunday night, where he is slated to wrestle Miro. Here are the highlights:

Who his mentors are in AEW:

“I got to go with Billy Gunn. There were times when Billy Gunn pulled me aside and was like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ Mark Henry, that’s my wrestling dad. Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko. You know, I definitely get help from all the vets in the locker room. With this company, I have a relationship where I can go up to anyone and ask them for help.”

Mark Henry:

“For me personally, he’s a big man. He knows what I should do and what I shouldn’t do, what can work and what will work. He knows the struggles that, how can I put this? He knows the struggles that some of us face in this business, so he’s definitely relatable. I mean, he can say things to me and know what I’m thinking before I’d even spit it out.”

What fans can expect out of his All Out match:

“I mean, the only expectation that I have is to win. Miro and myself, we go back years back, so we know each other quite well. But as far as the fans aspect, I don’t think the fans have seen a real big man hoss fight in AEW yet. So it’s not going to be a lot of flippity do’s and superkicks, It’s just going to be two big MFs hitting each other. You know, Miro calls himself the big jacked Bulgarian, well, you know, I’m pretty much big, black and jacked, so it’s gonna be heavy-hitting.”

