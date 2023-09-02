MJF hypes up this evening’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

The world champion will be teaming up with Adam Cole to defend the ROH tag team titles at the event, which takes place this Sunday from the United Center. The duo, now known as Better Than You Bay Bay, will be taking on The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver, who earned the opportunity by winning a tag team battle royal on last night’s AEW Rampage.

On X (Twitter) MJF writes the following: “These two herbs are about to get Double clotheslined harder than a Mack truck. This is gonna be like the entire roster of the 96 bulls vs Newman in Space Jam.”

This will be MJF and Cole’s first defense of the ROH tag titles after winning them one week ago at All In from Wembley Stadium.