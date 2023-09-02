The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver will challenge Better Than You Bay Bay (Adam Cole & MJF) for the ROH tag team titles at this Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago.
Reynolds and Silver earned the match by winning a #1 contender’s Battle Royal on this evening’s edition of Rampage from the NOW Arena. Silver last eliminated Trent from the Best Friends to win the match.
#DarkOrder’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds have won the #ROH Tag Team Battle Royal!
They will now face #ROH World Tag Team Champs @The_MJF & @AdamColePro at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV, THIS SUNDAY!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@SilverNumber1 |@YTAlexReynolds pic.twitter.com/3yBaGCJcjk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT:
AEW International Title Match
Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy (c)
AEW TNT Title Match
Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus (c)
AEW TBS Title Match
Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander (c)
ROH World Television Title Match
Shane Taylor vs. Samoa Joe (c)
ROH World Tag Team Titles Match
The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver) vs. Better Than You Bay Bay (AEW World Champion MJF, Adam Cole) (c)
Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)
Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita
The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston