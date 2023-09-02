The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver will challenge Better Than You Bay Bay (Adam Cole & MJF) for the ROH tag team titles at this Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago.

Reynolds and Silver earned the match by winning a #1 contender’s Battle Royal on this evening’s edition of Rampage from the NOW Arena. Silver last eliminated Trent from the Best Friends to win the match.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT:

AEW International Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Shane Taylor vs. Samoa Joe (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver) vs. Better Than You Bay Bay (AEW World Champion MJF, Adam Cole) (c)

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston