All Out is in 48 hours and AEW is going to have to do some work building the show up:

ROH World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal

Adam Page vs. Bryan Keith

Gringo Loco & Kip Sabian vs. El Hijo del Vikingo & Nick Wayne

Anna Jay & Taya Valkyrie vs. Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 9/1/23 Results

From the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois with Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Chris Jericho on commentary.

Match #1. Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Battle Royal

All teams start on the outside and have to work their way in, before being eligible for elimination. They haven’t told us everyone involved so I’ll just go through who’s getting eliminated. Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon get eliminated. Hug vs. Delete as Best Friends and the Hardy’s square off in the center of the ring. Dark Order and The Righteous jump from behind. Kaun gets drumped over the top from behind by Dustin Rhodes. Toa Leona eliminates Blade. Fletcher eliminates Toa. Vincent and Dutch send Butcher over the top! Hardy looks for the Twist of Fate on Dutch but Matt gets dumped and so does Jeff. Dutch is eliminated Darius Martin and Action Andretti. Springboard by Andretti but Fletcher holds on to him and Davis dumps him to the floor. Dark Order are working over Trent. Alex Reynolds gets sent to the floor by Darius Martin but John Silver dumps him from behind. Aussie Open, Trent, and John Silver are left. Elbow sandwich by Aussie Open. Aussie Arrow avoided by Trent as Fletcher gets low bridged and he’s out. John Silver gets sent to the outside but Alex Reynolds catches him and carries him back to the ring. Trent and Davis are fighting over the top rope but John Silver is here and he eliminates both men!

Winner: The Dark Order

Rating: **. These kinds of battle royals are kind of convoluted, but it was quick so… it was fine.

Aussie Open approach the announce desk and get in the face of Chris Jericho. Sammy Guevara is here to make the save for Jericho and it looks like we’ve got a tag match.

Mike Santana

Match #2. Kip Sabian & Gringo Loco w/ Penelope Ford vs. Nick Wayne & El Hijo del Vikingo

Gringo and Vikingo do Gringo and Vikingo stuff, trading kip ups, arm drags, and more. Pop-up standing on the shoulders tieres by Vikingo. Double dropkick to Gringo. Ford provide a distraction as Sabian clotheslines Wayne in the corner. Sabian levels Wayne with an elbow and gets a two. Gringo is in now as we go to commercial break. Wayne is in trouble in the corner. Wayne goes up and over Gringo and makes the hot tag to Vikingo. Corkscrew kick to Sabian. Gringo gets hung up on the middle rope and Vikingo goes coast to coast with a dropkick for two. Wayne takes Sabian to the floor with a crossbody over the top. AVALANCHE POISONRANA BY VIKINGO TO GRINGO! Sabian cuts Vikingo off with a clothesline but Wayne is here to deliver Wayne’s World. Vikingo is up top and he spikes Gringo with a 630 senton! Wayne with a tope con hilo on the floor as Vikingo gets the pin!

Winner: Nick Wayne & El Hijo del Vikingo

Rating: **1/2. There wasn’t a lot to this match, but what we saw, had the crowd losing it. If you like this type of wrestling, you’ll like this match. Nice to see Gringo Loco on AEW TV, however.

Match #3. Hangman Page vs. Bryan Keith

Both man trade hard chops as Hangman asks Keith to fire back. High-angle exploder by Keith. Lariat by Keith but Hangman doesn’t budge. Two. Hangman catches a charging Keith with a fall away slam and a kip up. Hangman looks for the Buckshot but takes his time and Keith hits him with a big boot. Enziguiri by Keith. Keith hits the ropes but Hangman connects with the Buckshot anyway and this one is over.

Winner: Hangman Page

Rating: NR

Match #4. Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie & Anna Jay

Overhand chop by Willow to Jay. Taya tags herself in and gets suplexed. Running avalanche in the corner by Willow and a handspring elbow by Blue. Willow hits the ropes but Jay catches her with a knee, allowing Taya to hit the Backstabber for two. Willow is kept grounded throughout the PIP as Taya and Anna make quick tags. Enziguiri by Willow takes out Taya, as Blue gets the hot tag and here comes Jay. Shotgun dropkick by Blue and a running knee on the ropes. Jay catches a superkick and rebounds with a sliding kick. Diving crossbody off the to by Blue gets two. Superkick by Blue. Spear by Taya. Pounce by Willow! Willow charges into a boot from Taya. Electric Chair by Willow as Blue goes up top, but Anna throws her off to the floor. Superkick by Anna to Willow. Road to Valhalla by Taya but Anna accidentally takes out Taya. Code Blue by Blue to Anna and she gets the pin .

Winners: Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale

Rating: **1/2. This existed, but kind of felt thrown together and like it didn’t matter all that much.

After the match, Taya Valkyrie levels Skye Blue and runs to the back.

Final Thoughts: For a go-home edition of Rampage, not ideal. However, I will give AEW a pass as TK said himself the hurricane, travel, and Punk/Jack Perry situations caused a lot of rewrites this week. The tag team battle royal was fine and it was nice to see Hangman wrestle, but the show just felt like matches for the sake of matches, with odd pairings at that. 5.5/10.