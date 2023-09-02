Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship will headline this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view.

The news was broken by head AEW play-by-play man Excalibur, who revealed on tonight’s episode of Rampage that Moxley and Cassidy would be going on last.

Excalibur on Rampage announced that Orange Cassidy vs Jon Moxley will indeed be main eventing All Out! Moxley's 10th time closing an AEW PPV and OC's first ever PPV main event. Well fucking earned. pic.twitter.com/5hIFH2Qu6t — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) September 2, 2023

The 2023 edition of AEW All Out takes place from the Unite Center in Chicago, Illinois. The latest card for the show can be found below.

AEW International Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Shane Taylor vs. Samoa Joe (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver) vs. Better Than You Bay Bay (AEW World Champion MJF, Adam Cole) (c)

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston