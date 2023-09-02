Dirty Dango will continue to hate pro wrestling on the upcoming 1000th episode of Impact Wrestling.

Impact has announced that the former Fandango will lock up with Jake Something on the Impact 1000 special. This will be the first-ever match between the two.

Dango vs. Something was made after their issues continued on Impact. This week’s Impact main event saw Something team with IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA and Frankie Kazarian to defeat Eddie Edwards, Moose and Brian Myers, while Dango and Alpha Bravo were show watching on a monitor backstage. Earlier this month, Dango defeated Bhupinder Gujjar in singles action, but not before telling everyone how he hates pro wrestling on the mic. Bravo ended up helping Dango get the win, but after the match, Dango took the mic and continued ripping pro wrestling until Something came out to confront him. Dango was told to get the hell out of the business if he didn’t like it, and so he went to leave the ring while Bravo kept Something distracted. Dango then tried a sneak attack on Something but it back-fired and Something sent Dango retreating.

The 1000th episode of Impact will air on Thursday, September 14 as the post-Victory Road show. The special will be taped on Saturday, September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. Impact will also tape additional episodes that night to carry them to Bound For Glory on Saturday, October 21. The Impact 1000 taping is being held the day after the 2023 Victory Road pay-per-view from the same venue.

Below is the updated card for Impact 1000:

* The return of Feast or Fired with competitors TBA

* The return of Ultimate X with competitors TBA, this looks to be the 50th Ultimate X in company history

* Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango

* Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards

* Impact Hall of Famers Awesome Kong and Gail Kim will come out of retirement to team with Knockouts World Champion Trinity, Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner (with Raisha Saeed) vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and a mystery partner (with Velvet Sky and Jai Vidal)

* Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D reunite for their first match together since August 2016 against opponents TBA

* Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Impact World Tag Team Champion Trey Miguel

* Other current and former Impact stars will be announced

