AEW looks to be hoping for a big homecoming return for Bryan Danielson.

As noted, Danielson has been on the shelf since suffering a broken arm on June 25 during the win over NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada in the main event of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II. Danielson underwent surgery to repair the injury on July 3, and it was reported that he could be out of action for three months, which means he could miss the 2023 Grand Slam Dynamite on September 20 in New York.

In an update, while everyone was hoping for a big Danielson return at the Grand Slam Dynamite, it looks like there may be an even bigger return at the inaugural AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer reveals that Danielson has been told, presumably by doctors, that he will be able to return to the ring in October. This is notable as AEW WrestleDream is scheduled for Sunday, October 1 from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, which is less than two hours from Danielson’s hometown of Aberdeen.

It was stated that Danielson’s recovery would likely need a “photo finish” in order for him to be medically cleared by October 1. However, the return is possible for the beginning of October, and Seattle would be the perfect place to bring Danielson back.

It will be interesting to see when Danielson is actually cleared and which show he returns on as there are less than two weeks between the Grand Slam Dynamite and WrestleDream. While this latest update notes that Danielson was told he could return in October, there is still no confirmation that he will not be ready for Grand Slam.m

Danielson and AEW officials were really hoping he would be ready for the Grand Slam special as this would have marked three years since Danielson’s in-ring debut, and the creative would have been something special. Danielson debuted at AEW All Out on September 5, 2021, but then made his in-ring debut on September 22, 2021 in the Grand Slam Dynamite opener as he and Kenny Omega went to a 30-minute time limit draw. Danielson then worked the main event of the 2022 Grand Slam Dynamite on September 21, but came up short against Jon Moxley in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions finals for the vacant AEW World Title.

On a related note, there had been some confusion over how Danielson’s arm injury occurred during the Forbidden Door II main event, but it was recently confirmed that Danielson was injured when taking the flying elbow drop from Okada. This was said to be a freak accident as Okada landed a bit awkwardly while Danielson had the arm out of position.

In more Danielson talk, he continues to receive high praise for his work behind-the-scenes in AEW. Danielson was helping out at the recent All In pay-per-view from London.

The inaugural AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view will be a tribute show for the legendary Antonio Inoki, who passed away at the age of 79 on October 1, 2022. WrestleDream will mark the one year anniversary of the passing of Inoki, who AEW President Tony Khan sees as a dreamer that influencd pro wrestling around the world. NJPW stars will be working WrestleDream but there’s no word yet on who as NJPW has a tour going on at that time.

