Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is headed to Payback.

Cena made his WWE TV return on tonight’s Payback go-home edition of SmackDown, and announced that he will be the special guest host of Payback tomorrow night. The news of Cena being looked at for the role of WWE Payback host was first revealed on Thursday, and likely agreed on by the parties involved well before then. For what it’s worth, Cena claimed on SmackDown that he just learned of the gig as he came through the Gorilla Position to make his return entrance.

It was also reported this week that Cena may end up working the WWE Fastlane event on Saturday, October 7 from Indianapolis, Indiana, but that has not been confirmed. A Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match was also discussed for Cena’s return stint, which kicked off on tonight’s SmackDown and will continue next Friday in Hyderabad, India for WWE Superstar Spectacle. Cena’s in-ring debut in India will see him team with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. You can click here for the latest on Cena’s return and schedule.

The 2023 WWE Payback Premium Live Event is scheduled for this Saturday, September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Below is the updated card:

Special Guest Host: John Cena

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Women’s World Title Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio (c)

Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

Steel Cage Match

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

The Grayson Waller Effect

Grayson Waller interviews Cody Rhodes

LA Knight vs. The Miz

