WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan made a significant life change this year after feeling “sick and tired of being sick and tired” of himself.

The Hulkster appeared on TMZ Live this week and announced that as of this week, he has abstained from drinking alcohol for 8 months, and is down more than 40 pounds.

Hogan, who turned 70 last month, said his latest plan to get fit began back on New Year’s when he “got sick and tired of being sick and tired of myself.” He originally wanted to just take a quick break from drinking alcohol, but now he’s went almost 1 year without a sip of booze, and could not be happier about how things are going.

“It changed everything,” Hogan said of how his body responded to the new diet. “I wasn’t eating late at night — I wasn’t eating junk food anymore. I dropped like 40 pounds right away.”

Hogan revealed how his alcohol consumption had gotten pretty bad right before he quit, which led to wild binge-eating sessions that were taking a toll on his physique, and his joints.

The former leader of the nWo said he’s not sure how much longer he will be alcohol-free as he could see himself socially drinking again in the future. However, Hogan was adamant that he will not go back to the way things were when he was wrestling.

“I would never drink daily, you know, like I did when I was wrestling,” he said.

Hogan said now he’s feeling so good, and having a much easier time keeping up with 45-year-old fiancée Sky Daily, who he popped the question to back in July.

