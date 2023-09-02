The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Say You Will event that took place on Friday night in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, courtesy of CageMatch.net:

Scramble Match: Jordan Oliver def. Fiego Del Sol, 1 Called Manders, Brayden Toon, Adam Priest and Jimmy Lloyd

Mike Bailey def. Mance Warner

Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) def. BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY)

Rina Yamashita & Masha Slamovich def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)

Joey Janela def. Lash Leroux

Bang & Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. Cole Radrick & Alec Price

GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian (c) def. Francesco Akira to retain the GCW World Championship

Tony Deppen def. Gringo Loco

Colt Cabana & Swoggle def. John Wayne Murdoch & Tony Deppen

El Hijo Del Vikingo def. Nick Gage