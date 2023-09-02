The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Say You Will event that took place on Friday night in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, courtesy of CageMatch.net:
Scramble Match: Jordan Oliver def. Fiego Del Sol, 1 Called Manders, Brayden Toon, Adam Priest and Jimmy Lloyd
Mike Bailey def. Mance Warner
Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) def. BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY)
Rina Yamashita & Masha Slamovich def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)
Joey Janela def. Lash Leroux
Bang & Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. Cole Radrick & Alec Price
GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian (c) def. Francesco Akira to retain the GCW World Championship
Tony Deppen def. Gringo Loco
Colt Cabana & Swoggle def. John Wayne Murdoch & Tony Deppen
El Hijo Del Vikingo def. Nick Gage