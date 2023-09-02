Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about whether he wished he had a run as a World or United States Champion. He did have four runs as the WCW TV Champion.

“No, I don’t feel like my career suffered that I wasn’t this champion or that champion. It’s based on a body of work. Over time, I think that’s how you establish yourself. If you want to be remembered in the long run in this business, it’s performance over time. Over a long period of time and consistency. It’s not. Was he a world champion? Was he not a world champion? You are who you are based on your performance and what the audience has paid to see you perform. Did you always make them happy? They did. That’s how you get over and stay over in this business. Not how many titles you had.”

