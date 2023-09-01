WWE is gearing up for the big return of veteran Superstar John Cena.

It was recently announced that Cena will return to TV on tonight’s SmackDown, and then wrestle next Friday for WWE Superstar Spectacle in India, where he will team with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. After these two dates were announced, WWE then booked Cena for 7 additional SmackDown episodes from September 15 through October 27.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that there’s talk of having Cena appear at the WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event on Saturday, October 7 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

It was recently reported that WWE has talked about having Cena appear as the special guest host for Saturday’s Payback Premium Live Event. This new report confirms that there has been talk of Cena appearing at Payback, but they did not mention the role of special guest host.

Regarding a possible Cena appearance at Fastlane, he was previously announced for the Fastlane go-home SmackDown on October 6 in St. Louis, and the post-Fastlane SmackDown on October 13 in Tulsa.

It was also revealed that WWE has discussed Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the near future while Cena is back to work these dates.

It originally appeared that Cena was coming back for a fairly normal but short stint, but it’s clear now that they are planning to maximize the value that comes with one of the biggest pro wrestlers of all-time.

Below is Cena’s current announced WWE schedule:

* Friday, September 1 at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA (SmackDown, Payback go-home show)

* Friday, September 8 at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India (Superstar Spectacle, teaming with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)

* Friday, September 15 at the Ball Arena in Denver, CO (SmackDown)

* Friday, September 22 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ (SmackDown)

* Friday, September 29 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA (SmackDown)

* Friday, October 6 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO (SmackDown, Fastlane go-home show)

* Friday, October 13 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK (SmackDown)

* Friday, October 20 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX (SmackDown)

* Friday, October 27 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI (SmackDown)

