Former nWo member Dennis Rodman is set to make his debut appearance for AEW.

It was just announced that Basketball Hall of Famer Rodman will be appearing on Saturday’s live post-All In and All Out go-home edition of AEW Collision. Rodman appearing on tomorrow’s Collision is notable as the show is being taped at the United Center in Chicago, which is where he played 3 seasons with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls, and took home 3 of his 5 NBA Championship rings.

AEW has not said what Rodman will be doing on Collision, but it’s interesting to note that Jeff Jarrett was recently making pitches for Rodman to appear at All Out, which is being held on Sunday in Chicago. It looked like nothing was to come of the pitches, but then AEW announced Rodman for Collision today.

AEW noted in today’s announcement, “What will happen when the unpredictable @NBA Hall Of Famer #theWorm @dennisrodman returns to the @UnitedCenter, TOMORROW when Saturday Night #AEWCollision is LIVE from Chicago?!?”

Rodman’s pro wrestling career began back in 1997 as he appeared on WCW Nitro with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who was leading the nWo at the time. Rodman made several appearances but actually wrestled 3 matches – he made his in-ring debut in the main event of Bash at The Beach 1997, teaming with Hogan for a loss to Lex Luger and The Giant (aka Paul Wight); he and Hogan defeated NBA Legend Karl Malone and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page in the main event of Bash at The Beach 1998; he was defeated by WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage at Road Wild 1999. Rodman later took a DQ loss to WWE Hall of Famer Curt Hennig, in an Australian Outback Match, on July 30, 2000 for the i-Generation Superstars of Wrestling promotion in Australia, but then retired from in-ring action. Rodman returned to the ring in 2008 as a contestant on Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling. Rodman ended up winning the series, which aired on CMT. Rodman, as Rodzilla, defeated “Mr. Not So Perfect” Todd Bridges in the finals.

There’s no word yet on what Rodman will be doing at Collision in Chicago, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the updated card for Saturday’s All Out go-home edition of AEW Collision, along with AEW’s Twitter announcement on Rodman:

* The go-home build for AEW All Out

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. Jay White

* AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker

* AEW World Trios Champions Billy Gunn, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens defend against Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Daniel Garcia

* Ricky Stark will challenge Ricky Steamboat to a Strap Match at All Out

* NBA Legend Dennis Rodman makes his AEW debut appearance

