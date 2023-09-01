Erick Redbeard, formerly known as Erick Rowan in WWE, has issued a heartfelt statement about the passing of Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds tragically passed away eight days ago from a sudden heart attack, a tragedy as he was only 36 years old. Redbeard, who fought alongside Wyatt as a member of the Wyatt Family, took to Instagram to reflect on the death. In his touching tribute he also shouts out Brodie Lee, the third OG Wyatt Family member who in 2020 also tragically passed.

Writing this down makes my soul foggy and my heart ache. Over 12 years ago from the island of FCW we would talk of our mutual love of horror movies and music before embarking on this crazy journey that brought us around the world with Jon. In the process something happened, this family we portrayed weekly in the wrestling world became a real life bond. We spent more time together over the next few years than we would our own families. Strengthening our bond as we dealt with life trials and tribulations together. Eventually this family grew with the introduction of Adam. As did our love for one another. Life is sometimes unfair, I want to pick up the phone and talk to my brothers. For when I think of Windham It makes me think of Jon then the reality of the crazy truth that they are no longer with us. Though I know they are always listening and smiling. With their sudden passings I can not state enough how much they loved their families. My heart hurts for their kids, for Jojo for Amanda for their brothers and sisters or anyone lucky enough to call them a friend. I love you both so much. This is only Goodbye for Now, I will see you down the road.

WWE honored Wyatt on last Friday’s edition of SmackDown, as well as this past Monday’s episode of Raw. Check out Rowan’s post below.