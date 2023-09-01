The top two tag teams in Impact Wrestling will do battle at Victory Road

Impact has announced that Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz will defend the titles against Chris Sabin and Impact World Champion Alex Shelley later this month at Victory Road.

This week’s post-Emergence Impact saw The Rascalz interrupt The Guns at a time when they were dealing with other issues. A frustrated Sabin then challenged Wentz to a singles match, and the match was made. At one point, Miguel went to interfere but Shelley warned him not to. Miguel later hit the apron to distract the referee, but Shelley yanked him to the floor and The Guns double teamed Miguel. Wentz also got involved at ringside, but Sabin sent the champs crashing into the barrier with an assisted dive, and then finished Wentz off with a Cradle Shock. After the match, Miguel hit Sabin with a sneak attack but quickly retreated to the stage with Wentz.

As we’ve noted, a Champion vs. Champion match was recently announced with Shelley defending the Impact World Title against Miguel on the 1,000th Impact episode. The special episode will be taped on Saturday, September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY, which is the day after Victory Road in the same venue. The Impact 1000 episode will then air on Thursday, September 14 as the post-Victory Road show.

The Rascalz began their first reign with the Impact World Tag Team Titles when they defeated Subculture at Emergence last Friday night. The Guns are looking to become four-time Impact World Tag Team Champions at Victory Road, which would tie them with LAX for the second-most reigns in the history of the Impact tag team division, right behind The Wolves and Beer Money with five reigns each. Sabin and Shelley began their most recent reign with the Impact World Tag Team Titles on the December 15, 2022 edition of Impact, where they defeated Heath and Rhyno. MCMG’s third reign only lasted 78 recognized days as they dropped the straps to Ace Austin and Chris Bey on the March 2 episode.

The Motor City Machine Guns faced off with The Rascalz in 2020 for Impact, in 2022 for The Wrestling Revolver, and earlier this year for Prestige Wrestling. The Rascalz combo of Miguel and Wentz has faced The Guns only twice, and never in Impact. Shelley and Sabin defeated Miguel and Wentz at TWR’s Sunday FunBey event on August 21, 2022, and then again at Prestige’s Black Sunshine event on June 18 of this year. The two 2020 Impact matches with The Guns vs. The Rascalz saw Wentz team up with a former member of the group – WWE NXT’s Wes Lee (fka Dezmond Xavier). Sabin and Shelley defeated Xavier and Wentz at Slammiversary on July 18, 2020, then again on the September 8, 2020 Impact episode to retain the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

The 2023 Impact Victory Road pay-per-view will take place on Friday, September 8 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Below is the updated card:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Alisha Edwards vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Motor City Machine Guns (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel) (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Kushida vs. Lio Rush (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Tommy Dreamer vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Kenny King

Dreamer must retire if he fails to win the title.

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.