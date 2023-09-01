The feud between LA Knight and The Miz will continue on tonight’s WWE SmackDown as they prepare to lock up at Payback.

WWE has announced that Knight and Miz will come face-to-face for a war of words in the ring on tonight’s Payback go-home edition of SmackDown, just 24 hours before their first-ever singles match.

Knight interrupted Cathy Kelley while filming a backstage video to promote tonight’s show, which you can see below. Knight knocked Miz for trying to dress and act like him on this week’s RAW, then teased that he has something special for Miz if he shows up tonight.

Below is the updated announced card for tonight’s SmackDown from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania:

* The go-home build for WWE Payback

* John Cena returns to WWE TV

* Jimmy Uso returns to SmackDown for the first time since Jey Uso “quit”

* Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & United States Champion Rey Mysterio

* LA Knight and The Miz will meet for a war of words ahead of their match at WWE Payback

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.