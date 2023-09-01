Jim Ross gives an update on his AEW status.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about this topic during a recent edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he confirmed that his contract with AEW expires at some point this month. Ross reiterates something he’s said in previous interviews about wanting to remain on team AEW, but understands that is not entirely his decision.

I’m 71 years old, I can’t do this forever. I feel like my work is pretty decent right now. My voice is strong. I don’t want to sit at home. It takes two to tango. I don’t what expectations are of me in the AEW world. I’ve said it before, and I’ll stick with the same story because it’s true, it’s up to Tony Khan in large part, and Barry Bloom, who is my agent. Barry represents Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Don Callis. He represents a lot of guys, which means to me that Barry has good communication with AEW. Whether we get a deal done or don’t get a deal done remains to be seen. If it works out, I’m in and if it doesn’t work out, I’m out. It’s that simple. I’m not being nonchalant or cavalier. That’s the reality. I’ve negotiated too many contracts to know how these things can or cannot work. Hopefully, it’ll work out well. I want to stay there. We’ll have to wait and see.

Ross adds that he has not made any demands for a new contract. He says that if AEW decides not to use him he’ll start doing the autograph circuit more.

I’m not being flippant; I am serious about it, but I can’t wave a magic wand and say ‘here’s my deal, here’s what I would do.’ I haven’t made any demands at all. I like the challenge of building Collision into a good show, a watchable show. It’s just a matter of getting all the ducks in order, I think it’ll be a short negotiation. I’m very signable in that regard. We’ll see. I’m optimistic it’s going to work out okay, but if it doesn’t, you’ll be seeing me more on the autograph circuit and things of that nature. I’m just proud to be here.

