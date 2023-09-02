Seth Rollins is excited for his WWE world heavyweight title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura at this evening’s Payback premium live event in Pittsburgh.

The Visionary previewed the match during a recent interview with Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast. Rollins says it is evident that Nakamura is going into the match with a boost of confident, and feels like they are both going to create something special when they collide.

He’s a dangerous cat. You look at his catalog, it’s second to none. He’s one of the greatest in-ring performers there is. In many ways, I’m thrilled our audience is finally getting to see the version of Shinsuke Nakamura that you and I fell in love with many years ago. I’m excited for him to be able to get himself to a place where clearly his confidence is rocking. You can see it, you can feel it, there is an electricity every single time he’s out there, often at my expense, but even the pre-tape packages have been something to behold. You can see it. He’s a special dude.

The champ continues, stating that tonight will be special for both of them.

He’s vibing, he’s feeling himself. The only issue for him is I’m also vibing and also feeling myself. We’re two dudes at the top of our game. It’s going to be special. A few years ago, some people might have called this a dream match. I think now, more than ever, it’s a dream match. The fact that we have the World Heavyweight Championship on the line, it’s only going to add to it and it’s going to be a special night for both of us.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rollins spoke about his lingering back issues, ones that Nakamura has called out on WWE programming. You can read about that here.

