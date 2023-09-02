AEW recently filed to trademark the term “HOUSE OF ASS” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
The term was used by The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass, who defeated the House of Black one week ago at All In to become the new AEW Trios Champions. The filing was made on September 1st and is being used for merchandising purposes. A full detailed description can be shown below.
Mark For: HOUSE OF ASS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Tank tops; T-shirts.