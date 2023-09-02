Tony Schiavone spoke about WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett joining AEW as a wrestler and Director of Business Development during the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast. Here is what he had to say.

It is so great to have Jeff Jarrett work for us. A lot of times, when things get crazy backstage as they will, and I’m talking crazy backstage with things that don’t even make the dirt sheets. [Conrad notes he means putting together the show] Right. Sometimes, I’ll just go and talk to Jeff, and he’ll just kind of…his attitude just kind of calms me down. I guess it’s like he’s glad he doesn’t have to deal with it anymore.

