The preliminary viewership numbers are in the for the September 1st episode of WWE SmackDown.

According to TV Series finale, last night’s episode drew an average of 2.28 million viewers, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number 2.505 million. The rating for the 18-49 demographic was a 0.6, which was also down from last week’s 0.71. As a reminder, the August 25th show was a tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk.

WWE SmackDown did see the return of John Cena, as well as final build-up to this evening’s Payback premium live event. Final ratings will be out next week and have generally shown an increase in all numbers.

