As noted, CM Punk has been released by AEW following his incident with Jack Perry at last Sunday’s All in pay-per-view. The news was broken on a very inconvenient weekend for AEW as tonight they are at the United Center for Collision, and tomorrow they return to the United Center for All Out, a pay-per-view that would have featured Punk on the card.

According to PW Insider, the backstage reaction to Punk’s firing is a mixed bag depending on who you ask. The report says that some are “really down” on it while others “think it was the right move and are happy.” There is a middle party who are just happy that Tony Khan made a decision and now everyone can move forward and focus on AEW.

For what it’s worth Bryan Danielson and the Young Bucks are backstage at Collision, as his WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat. Jack Perry is not backstage.

