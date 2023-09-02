Veteran Superstar John Cena is set to host his first PLE tonight as WWE Payback airs live from the PPG Paints in Pittsburgh.

In what could be a spoiler for tonight’s show, Cena is listed with Cody Rhodes and Grayson Waller at the WWE Payback Store set up at the arena.

It was noted by fans that there is a display at the store with graphics for all of tonight’s matches and segments. One graphic is for Rhodes’ appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect, but Cena is pictured with them.

This could be notable as there has been talk of WWE doing Cena vs. Rhodes while Cena is back for the next few months. Cena also has a connection to Waller after they worked together at Money In the Bank earlier this summer.

As seen in the tweets below, Waller is teasing an “all time scoop” for tonight’s segment, and he prepared for tonight by reading Cena’s “Be a Work in Progress: And Other Things I’d Like to Tell My Younger Self” book.

