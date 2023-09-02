We noted earlier how it looked like WWE Payback host John Cena may be working with Grayson Waller and Cody Rhodes at tonight’s big event. In an update, it remains to be seen if Cena will be involved in The Grayson Waller Effect, but word now is that he will serve as the special guest referee for LA Knight vs. The Miz.

Tonight’s show is set to feature 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio defending his United States Title against Austin Theory. For what it’s worth, Fightful Select reports that there are question marks around Mysterio’s name on internal run sheets. This match is currently scheduled to be the third of the night.

Below is the planned match order for tonight’s WWE Payback PLE, along with allotted times:

Steel Cage Match (18 minutes)

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Promo with host John Cena (10 minutes)

LA Knight vs. The Miz with John Cena as special referee (15 minutes)

WWE United States Title Match (15 minutes)

Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio (c)

Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles (18 minutes)

Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

The Grayson Waller Effect (10 minutes)

Grayson Waller interviews Cody Rhodes

WWE Women’s World Title Match (18 minutes)

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match (20 minutes)

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins (c)

You can click here for more potential spoilers on tonight’s show.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.