NJPW star Kevin Knight recently appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk for a conversation about his favorite cities to wrestle in, and who he believes are the top female wrestlers in the industry. The former IWGP Jr. Tag Champion didn’t take long to answer and named Mercedes Moné as his top choice. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says his favorite city to wrestle in is Washington D.C.:

For wrestling, honestly, I love D.C.. That’s one of my favorite places to wrestle. It’s beautiful and every time we go to that arena, whenever we do Capital Collision, that thing is lit! And then after the show, get some good Mumbo sauce and some wings and all that and the fries. So that’s my go to. So it’s a good mix in the music, good food and good fans too. So D.C. all around. Probably my favorite place to wrestle. Obviously Tokyo, the fans are different out there. Fans are different, they appreciate like the little things, they appreciate your technique, they’re so nice and so humble. So respectful. So it’s a pleasure to be able to wrestle internationally experienced that whole different culture because then somebody like me, they don’t see people like me on a daily so the fact that they embrace me like open arms is crazy to me. And I don’t speak their language, they might not understand how I speak sometimes. So it’s like there’s a there’s a disconnect, but it’s still a connection. So it’s dope.

On Mercedes Moné: