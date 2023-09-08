NJPW star Kevin Knight recently appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk for a conversation about his favorite cities to wrestle in, and who he believes are the top female wrestlers in the industry. The former IWGP Jr. Tag Champion didn’t take long to answer and named Mercedes Moné as his top choice. Highlights from the interview are below.
Says his favorite city to wrestle in is Washington D.C.:
For wrestling, honestly, I love D.C.. That’s one of my favorite places to wrestle. It’s beautiful and every time we go to that arena, whenever we do Capital Collision, that thing is lit! And then after the show, get some good Mumbo sauce and some wings and all that and the fries. So that’s my go to. So it’s a good mix in the music, good food and good fans too. So D.C. all around. Probably my favorite place to wrestle. Obviously Tokyo, the fans are different out there. Fans are different, they appreciate like the little things, they appreciate your technique, they’re so nice and so humble. So respectful. So it’s a pleasure to be able to wrestle internationally experienced that whole different culture because then somebody like me, they don’t see people like me on a daily so the fact that they embrace me like open arms is crazy to me. And I don’t speak their language, they might not understand how I speak sometimes. So it’s like there’s a there’s a disconnect, but it’s still a connection. So it’s dope.
On Mercedes Moné:
There’s so many good women in the industry. But first answer your first question with Mercedes [Mone] – no, I never got to have a full conversation with her yet. I’ve only met her like twice and it was just saying hey in passing and all that I don’t like to bother people backstage so they got something going on , let them do their thing and then I’m focusing on my match anyway. So yeah, I’m excited to see the things she will bring to the independent world to the New Japan/STARDOM world because she’s literally like the Beyonce of wrestling and like wherever she goes her fans as following so this is all sell out everywhere so it’s certainly good business in my opinion.