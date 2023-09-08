Velvet Sky’s run with the NWA has come to an end.

The former multi-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion revealed the news with a new post on X (Twitter). She says that she is grateful to NWA President Billy Corgan for giving her the opportunity and thanks Joe Galli and Tim Story for having her as a member of the commentary team. Her full post reads:

Going forward, I will no longer be a part of the @NWA. I wanna thank Billy for the opportunity, & thank you to each person I worked with as it was so much fun & I learned so much from Joe & Tim on commentary. I wish the NWA my best with everything. See you all down the road.

Sky debuted for the NWA back in March of 2021 as a member of the commentary team. Aside from TNA she has held championship gold in wXw, WEW, UWA, DPW. Check out Sky’s post below.