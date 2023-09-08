Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was laid to rest this week. He passed away unexpectedly on August 24 at the age of 36.

Braun Strowman posted a graphic for Wyatt’s Celebration of Life, which says it was held this past Wednesday, September 6. The service was reportedly delayed one week due to Hurricane Idalia hitting Florida. Numerous pro wrestlers and others who work in the industry attended the service, with many from AEW and dozens from WWE.

As seen below, the graphic includes a photo of Wyatt with the following quote “I am the color red. In a world full of black and white.”

Strowman captioned the tweet with, “Fly high Hoot!!! [broken heart emoji x 3]”

Matt Hardy discussed the service on his “Extreme Life” podcast and revealed that AEW President Tony Khan sent a jet to Florida to carry the AEW talents to Indianapolis for Dynamite, so that they could attend and pay their respects to Wyatt.

“A big shout out to Tony (Khan), he took care of everybody really good,” Hardy said. “He sent a jet down there, carried all the AEW talents up to TV in Indianapolis. I was very grateful for that, and definitely appreciated it. Once again, just showing how good-hearted of a human being he is. He really made it work out so that everyone who wanted to attend could attend.”

Hardy also commented on how the pro wrestling world came together to remember Wyatt.

“There were several AEW guys that attended the service, and like the whole WWE was there,” he said. “It was so crazy to see everybody, this gathering, to get everybody in one room, exchange pleasantries with everybody, it was so sad that we were reunited, everybody, in those circumstances.”

He continued, “It was an important moment to let him know as not only my friend but someone I worked with, my tag team partner, someone I really liked a lot, someone I had lots of love for, to be there and let him know that I was there for his ceremony when he passed away to honor him and celebrate his life.”

Wyatt’s sister Mika Rotunda posted two tributes this week, which you can see below with the post from Strowman:

