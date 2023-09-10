Sonny Kiss comments on her departure from AEW.

The 30-year-old star started with the company when it launched back 2019, but did not get her contract renewed this time around. In a new post on X (Twitter), Kiss opens up about the last four years with AEW, how much she has learned, and what she is looking forward to in the future.

4 years of living my dream, traveling, making everlasting friendships, working with my childhood heroes, growing into the human I’ve become right before everyone’s eyes, and of course, being part of some historical events with groundbreaking wrestling promotion: All Elite Wrestling (AEW). I have made quite a few mistakes along the way. But I also have learned some valuable lessons, too. I am incredibly grateful for it all. In December, I’ll be 30 years old with 10 years of wrestling under my belt. The fun part is: I haven’t nearly touched the surface of what I am capable of.

I knew my journey in pro wrestling would not be an easy one, regardless of my talents. The best part of it all is that I showed people like me that anything is possible when you’re working your ass off for it. It may not come easy, but it WILL come. Sometimes you have to fall all the way down to reignite that fiery passion again. So, now what? I’m the Concrete Rose, Sonny Kiss and I am a free agent. I am SO ready for this next chapter. Let’s continue to break those barriers down, shatter those glass ceilings, and make $h!t happen! Where to next?

XO,

Sonny