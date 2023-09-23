There’s an update on WWE star Luke Gallows.

The former multi-time tag champion and OG Bullet Club member has been out of action for over a month, with his last match being a house show in Canada. According to Fightful Select, Gallows had to have his knee scoped, a process that typically takes up to six weeks. However, the report mentions that the timetable of when that six weeks begins is unknown.

Gallows was noticeably absent on last night’s WWE SmackDown, where he fellow OC members AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim all had a confrontation with The Bloodline.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on Gallows’ condition.