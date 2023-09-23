Royce Isaacs is optimistic about his pro-wrestling future.

The former NWA star and current member of the West Coast Wrecking Crew recently spoke with Lewis Carlan from Alliance Pro Wrestling about a wide range of topics, including what his current status is in the competitive wrestling market and how he hopes to compete in the prestigious NJPW World Tag League tournament. Highlights are below.

On his current pro-wrestling status:

I’m still a free agent unfortunately, still trying to find someone to put a ring on it. I don’t mind the freelancing because it is has allowed me to do some really cool stuff and go wherever I want and whatnot but I’m reaching the point where I would really like a little bit more stability in my career I’m open to exploring all possibilities as as far as things like that go and I don’t know how to say this without being like super cryptic and sounding like I’m just making up or whatever but I will say in the past few days without getting into super details that I do have people that are that are starting to be interested in me in some of these bigger TV companies so we’ll see. I like where I’m at and I would love to do more with New Japan but I’m also not gonna just wait around and wait out my prime for them to realize what they have on their hands because I do know that having Royce Isaacs is something special, I’m not just any old wrestler.

Talks his hope of being in NJPW World Tag League 2023:

I feel like we deserve to be in there, I felt like we deserve to be in there last year. I thought last year we were snubbed. I think this year if we don’t get in which I mean it’s always a possibility but I think that would be a massive oversight and a big error on New Japan’s part, I really do. I’m trying to kind of mince words because I don’t want to be the guy that’s just super negative. New Japan has been really great to Jorel and myself but I would honestly be really pissed if we’re not in Tag League. I think that we deserve it. I think that we’re absolutely on that level. I think that every time we’re in a match we prove that we’re on that level. It’s one of those things where at some point you realize that not everything moves at the speed of light or the speed that you want it to but I don’t know how long we have to be ready and how much we have to prove we belong and deserve to be there in order to get to get one of those spots so I’m keeping my fingers crossed. The only thing I can do is keep working as hard as I can. I guess we’ll see and we’ll find out here coming up pretty soon what their decision is on Tag League but I’m definitely not gonna just sit down and be a good soldier and just take it and be happy about it if we don’t make it this year. I probably will have to at least make my voice heard.

The full interview can be seen below.