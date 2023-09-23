Big news regarding PCO.

The former ROH World Champion gave IMPACT Wrestling his notice and will be finishing up with the company after his contract expires on October 30th. The news was broken by TVA Sports interviewer and Canadian wrestling historian Pat Laprade on social media.

PCO signed with IMPACT back in January 2022 and was a featured player in the time that he was there. The 55-year-old veteran has had a career resurgence in the last few years once he adopted the Frankenstein’s monster-esque character. He is also a former multi-time WWE tag team champion.

