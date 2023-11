Good news for AEW star Dante Martin.

The Top Flight member has been out of action since April after suffering a gruesome ankle injury at Supercard of Honor. However, it appears he is nearing a return.

Fightful Select reports that Martin was backstage at a recent AEW event, so he is well enough to travel. While there is no exact date for a come back the publication confirms that it will be soon.

